Here’s a reminder of who led and when the lead changed hands on rounds of the FIA European Rally Championship in 2020.

RALLY DI ROMA CAPITALE

SS1-SS15:Lukyanuk/Eremeev

RALLY LIEPĀJA

SS1-SS10:Solberg/Johnston

RALLY FAFE MONTELONGO

SS1-SS18:Lukyanuk/Eremeev

RALLY HUNGARY

SS1:Marczyk/Gospodarczyk

SS2-SS16:Mikkelsen/Fløene

RALLY ISLAS CANARIAS

SS1-SS7:Solans/Moreno

SS8-SS9:Ares/Vázquez

SS10:Fourmaux/Jamoul

SS11:Solans/Moreno

SS12-SS17:Fourmaux/Jamoul

