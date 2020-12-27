Here’s a reminder of who led and when the lead changed hands on rounds of the FIA European Rally Championship in 2020.
RALLY DI ROMA CAPITALE
SS1-SS15:Lukyanuk/Eremeev
RALLY LIEPĀJA
SS1-SS10:Solberg/Johnston
RALLY FAFE MONTELONGO
SS1-SS18:Lukyanuk/Eremeev
RALLY HUNGARY
SS1:Marczyk/Gospodarczyk
SS2-SS16:Mikkelsen/Fløene
RALLY ISLAS CANARIAS
SS1-SS7:Solans/Moreno
SS8-SS9:Ares/Vázquez
SS10:Fourmaux/Jamoul
SS11:Solans/Moreno
SS12-SS17:Fourmaux/Jamoul
ERC
ERC 2020: the stage winners
The post ERC 2020: the rally leaders appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
ERC 2020: the rally winners
ERC
Volkswagen highlights Solberg’s ERC achievements