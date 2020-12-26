Fourteen drivers set fastest stage times during the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship. The full list appears below.
Alexey Lukyanuk 23
Oliver Solberg 11
Andreas Mikkelsen (pictured) 10
Andrea Crugnola 6
Iván Ares, Yoann Bonato and Solans 4
Giandomenico Basso and Craig Breen 3
Mads Østberg 2
Nikolay Gryazin, Pepe López, Miko Marczyk and Grégoire Munster 1
