Fourteen drivers set fastest stage times during the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship. The full list appears below.

Alexey Lukyanuk 23

Oliver Solberg 11

Andreas Mikkelsen (pictured) 10

Andrea Crugnola 6

Iván Ares, Yoann Bonato and Solans 4

Giandomenico Basso and Craig Breen 3

Mads Østberg 2

Nikolay Gryazin, Pepe López, Miko Marczyk and Grégoire Munster 1

