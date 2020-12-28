FIA EUROPEAN RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP ERC1:



First position driver: Alexey Lukyanuk (RUS)

First position co-driver: Dmitry Eremeev (RUS)



Second position driver: Oliver Solberg (SWE)

Second position co-driver: Aaron Johnston (IRL)



Third position driver: Grégoire Munster (LUX)

Third position co-driver: Louis Louka (BEL)



FIA EUROPEAN RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP ERC2:



First position driver: Tibor Érdi Jr (HUN)

First position co-driver: Zoltán Csökö (HUN)



Second position driver: Andrea Mabellini (ITA)

Second position co-driver: Corrado Bonato (ITA)



Third position driver: Dmitry Feofanov (LVA)

Third position co-driver: Normunds Kokins (LVA)



FIA EUROPEAN RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP ERC3:



First position driver: Ken Torn (EST)

First position co-driver: Kauri Pannas (EST)



Second position driver: Pep Bassas (ESP)

Second position co-driver: Axel Coronado (ESP)



Third position driver: Amaury Molle (BEL)

Third position co-driver: Florian Barral (FRA)



FIA ERC1 JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP:



First position: Oliver Solberg (SWE)



Second position: Grégoire Munster (LUX)



Third position: Efrén Llarena (ESP)



FIA ERC3 JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP:



First position: Ken Torn (EST)



Second position: Pep Bassas (ESP)



Third position: Amaury Molle (BEL)



FIA EUROPEAN RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP FOR TEAMS:



First position: Rallye Team Spain (ESP)



Second position: Saintéloc Junior Team (FRA)



Third position: Estonian Autosport Junior Team (EST)



ABARTH RALLY CUP:



First position: Andrea Mabellini (ITA) (pictured)



Second position: Martin Rada (CZE)



Third position: Roberto Gobbin (ITA)