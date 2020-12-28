A number of drivers celebrated title winning campaigns at the completion of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship. A refresher appears below.
FIA EUROPEAN RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP ERC1:
First position driver: Alexey Lukyanuk (RUS)
First position co-driver: Dmitry Eremeev (RUS)
Second position driver: Oliver Solberg (SWE)
Second position co-driver: Aaron Johnston (IRL)
Third position driver: Grégoire Munster (LUX)
Third position co-driver: Louis Louka (BEL)
FIA EUROPEAN RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP ERC2:
First position driver: Tibor Érdi Jr (HUN)
First position co-driver: Zoltán Csökö (HUN)
Second position driver: Andrea Mabellini (ITA)
Second position co-driver: Corrado Bonato (ITA)
Third position driver: Dmitry Feofanov (LVA)
Third position co-driver: Normunds Kokins (LVA)
FIA EUROPEAN RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP ERC3:
First position driver: Ken Torn (EST)
First position co-driver: Kauri Pannas (EST)
Second position driver: Pep Bassas (ESP)
Second position co-driver: Axel Coronado (ESP)
Third position driver: Amaury Molle (BEL)
Third position co-driver: Florian Barral (FRA)
FIA ERC1 JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP:
First position: Oliver Solberg (SWE)
Second position: Grégoire Munster (LUX)
Third position: Efrén Llarena (ESP)
FIA ERC3 JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP:
First position: Ken Torn (EST)
Second position: Pep Bassas (ESP)
Third position: Amaury Molle (BEL)
FIA EUROPEAN RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP FOR TEAMS:
First position: Rallye Team Spain (ESP)
Second position: Saintéloc Junior Team (FRA)
Third position: Estonian Autosport Junior Team (EST)
ABARTH RALLY CUP:
First position: Andrea Mabellini (ITA) (pictured)
Second position: Martin Rada (CZE)
Third position: Roberto Gobbin (ITA)
