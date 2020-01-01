ERC 2020: the year ahead

The FIA European Rally Championship will take place over eight rounds in 2020 with four events on asphalt and four on gravel.

Made up of the same eight rallies that formed the 2019 calendar, the 2020 schedule is as follows:



Round 1: Azores Rallye (gravel), 26-28 MarchJ

Round 2: Rally Islas Canarias (asphalt), 7-9 MayJ A

Round 3: Rally Liepāja (Latvia, gravel), 29-31 MayJ A

Round 4: 77th Rally Poland (gravel), 26-28 JuneJ A

Round 5: Rally di Roma Capitale (asphalt), 24-26 JulyJ A

Round 6: Barum Czech Rally Zlín (asphalt), 28-30 AugustJ A

Round 7: Cyprus Rally (gravel), 9-11 October

Round 8: Rally Hungary (asphalt), 6-8 NovemberA



J = ERC1 Junior/ERC3 Junior; A = Abarth Rally Cup (Abarth Rally Cup is subject to FIA World Motor Sport Council approval)



Atlantic adventure up first for ERC aces

Two Atlantic Ocean island rallies will open the 2020 ERC schedule starting with the gravel-based Azores Rallye in late March followed by the asphalt-only Rally Islas Canarias in May.



High-speed Baltic blast on gravel

It’s all-gravel and all-speed for the third and fourth rounds of the new season. Following Rally Liepāja in western Latvia, the Masuria lake district hosts the 77th Rally Poland with both flat-out events again running in late May and late June respectively.



Tarmac titans to shine through in Italy

Italy’s capital will play a key role in the ERC for the fourth time with the Tarmac-based Rally di Roma Capitale occupying its now familiar July date.



Big celebrations as Barum Czech Rally Zlín turns 50

Barum Czech Rally Zlín will return to its traditional late August slot for the 50thrunning of this asphalt classic, one of many highlights of the 2020 ERC season.



The heat is on in Cyprus

ERC drivers get to battle demanding gravel stages and the searing Mediterranean heat when the Cyprus Rally forms the penultimate event of the title chase.



Hungary for asphalt

Rally Hungary, which joined the ERC roster for the first time last November, will continue as the season-closing round in 2020 using sealed-surface stages in the north-eastern city of Nyíregyháza.

