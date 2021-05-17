The 2021 FIA European Rally Championship underwent a handful of changes last week with new dates for 55th Azores Rallye and Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras.
Here’s a reminder of the revised schedule for the upcoming season:
Round 1:77th Rally Poland (Gravel), June 18-20, 2021J, A, C, M
Round 2:Rally Liepāja (Latvia, gravel), July 1-3, 2021J, A, M
Round 3:Rally di Roma Capitale (Italy, asphalt), July 23-25, 2021J, A, C, M
Round 4:50th Barum Czech Rally Zlín (Asphalt), August 27-29, 2021J, A, C, M
Round 5:55th Azores Rallye (Gravel), September 16-18, 2021M
Round 6:Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras (Portugal, gravel), October 1-3, 2021M(pictured)
Round 7:Rally Hungary (Asphalt), October 22-24, 2021J, A, C
Round 8:Rally Islas Canarias (Asphalt), November 18-20, 2021J, A
J = ERC Junior/ERC3 Junior round; A = Abarth Rally Cup round; C = Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT round; M = ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory incentives available
Photo:Hyundai Motorsport
