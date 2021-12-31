With 2021 drawing to a close here’s a reminder of some of the numbers that mattered most during an another epic year of FIA European Rally Championship action.

100:As well as hosting the FIA European Rally Championship season opener, ORLEN 77th Rally Poland marked the event’s 100th anniversary.



50:There was also a significant landmark reached in Czech Republic where the country’s ERC counter, Barum Czech Rally Zlín, turned 50 in August.



5:The hugely competitive nature of the ERC was underlined when Andreas Mikkelsen made it five different winners from the first five events of the season with victory on the 55th Azores Rallye.



6:In total there were six outright winners, while Javier Pardo and co-driver Adrián Pérez won on each of their six starts in ERC2.



1:Sara Fernández, who partnered Efrén Llarena, became the first woman to win the FIA European Rally Championship for Co-Drivers. The Spaniard headed Poland’s Szymon Gospodarczyk following the Rally Islas Canarias showdown.



1:There was also a first FIA European Rally Championship for Teams’ title for Toksport WRT, while Andreas Mikkelsen took his maiden FIA European Rally Championship for Drivers crown in a Toksport-run Škoda Fabia.



3:Mikkelsen relied on the expertise of three different co-drivers. When Ola Fløene announced Rally di Roma Capitale would be his last event navigating Mikkelsen, Jonas Andersson took over co-driving duties on Barum Czech Rally Zlín before Elliott Edmondson completed the season.



2:Toksport WRT’s Jean-Baptiste Franceschi claimed an ERC double by winning the FIA ERC3 and FIA ERC3 Junior championships.



4:All four cars built to the FIA’s Rally4 regulations (Ford Fiesta, Opel Corsa, Peugeot 208, Renault Clio) were in action during the 2021 ERC season.



3:Dariusz Poloński won the Abarth Rally Cup at his third attempt with Łukasz Sitek co-driving.



1:Craig Breen’s charging run to second place on Rally Liepāja was an ERC podium first for Team MRF Tyres.



20.2:Local hero Erik Cais was 20.2s in front on Barum Czech Rally Zlín only for a crash approximately 13 kilometres from start of the deciding Májová stage to lead to heartbreak for Cais and co-driver Jindřiška Žáková.



2:Ken Torn made it back-to-back ERC Junior titles. After winning the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship in 2020, Estonian Torn secured the ERC Junior prize in a Ford Fiesta Rally3 run by M-Sport Poland.



4:Four drivers started the Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT title decider on Rally Hungary with Andrea Mabellini eventually coming out on top.



8:The inaugural ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory recruited eight members including Miko Marczyk, who took the top prize of his full tyre allocation for the final two events of the season.



22:Alexey Lukyanuk set the fastest time on 22 stages in his Pirelli-equipped Santéloc Junior Team Citroën C3 Rally2.



18:A total of 18 drivers clocked stage wins in 2021.



2:Nikolay Gryazin thought he’d triumphed twice in the ERC when he reached the Rally Hungary finish first. However, a subsequent time penalty dropped him down the order and promoted Mads Østberg to top spot, leaving Rally Liepāja as Gryazin’s sole ERC success in 2021.



26:The flags of 26 European countries were flown by drivers or co-drivers during the 2021 season.



2:Two European capital cities, Rome and Warsaw, hosted ERC stage action in 2021.



9:After nine seasons as ERC promoter, Discovery Sports Events (formerly Eurosport Events) has handed the baton to WRC Promoter to open the next exciting chapter in the history of the FIA European Rally Championship.

