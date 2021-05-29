M-Sport Managing Director Malcolm Wilson OBE has highlighted the important role the FIA European Rally Championship performs in developing future world-level stars.

With a strong reputation for unearthing young talent, Wilson’s views on career progression are highly respected right across the sport.He used the announcement of Callum Devine’s 2021 ERC campaign, made yesterday (Friday), to comment in support of the championship as a “proving ground” for drivers taking the step up to the global stage.“The European Rally Championship has long been a proving ground for young talent looking to make their mark on the world stage, and it’s great to see another young driver choosing to take this route with the Fiesta,” said Wilson. “We’ve been aware of Callum for a number of years now following strong performances with the Fiesta R2 in the Junior World Rally Championship and Fiesta R5 in Ireland. He’s got talent, and I’m keen to see what he can do as he tackles some of Europe’s most famous events with the Fiesta Rally2.”M-Sport Ford Team Principal, Richard Millener, added: “It’s great to see Callum back behind the wheel of the Fiesta and I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do this year. He had a great season with the Fiesta in 2019, finishing third overall in the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship and securing his first victory in Donegal – and we’re all keen to see him carry those performances onto the European stage. He’s already completed one year at this level, and now that he’s reunited with the Fiesta, we want to help him take that next step. He’s got the initial experience under his belt, and we will give him as much support as we can to allow him to excel. The competition will be strong, but Callum is a very determined and talented young driver with the potential to surprise a few people this year.”Callum Devine and co-driver James Fulton will begin their ERC campaign in a Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy-backed Ford Fiesta Rally2 from M-Sport on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland from June 18-20.More on M-Sport’s support of the ERC:M-Sport