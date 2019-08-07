ERC Abarth pair separated by one point ahead of Zlin battle

Andrea Nucita holds a slender one-point advantage over Dariusz Poloński in the battle to win the first Abarth Rally Cup to feature within the FIA European Rally Championship.

With two events remaining, Nucita’s narrow lead is the result of a late drop in position from second to third in class on Rally di Roma Capitale last month after a mechanical failure on the closing stage.



The battle for the tittle – and the €30,000 cash prize – resumes on Barum Czech Rally Zlín from 16-18 August.

