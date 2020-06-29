-

Confirmation that the Azores Rallye will be included on the 2020 Abarth Rally Cup schedule restores the calendar to six events with four on asphalt and two on gravel.

The planned 2020 Abarth Cup calendar, which is made up exclusively of FIA European Rally Championship events, is as follows:



Rally di Roma Capitale (asphalt), 24-26 July

Rally Liepāja (Latvia, gravel), 14-16 August

Barum Czech Rally Zlín (asphalt), 28-30 August

Azores Rallye (gravel), 17-19 September

Rally Hungary (asphalt), 6-8 November

Rally Islas Canarias (asphalt), 26-28 November

ERC Awesome Azores for ERC Abarth Rally Cup 3 HOURS AGO

The post ERC Abarth Rally Cup 2020 updated schedule appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC Dinkel revs up for ERC1 Junior action with Austria test and new co-driver 11 HOURS AGO