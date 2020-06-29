ERC

ERC Abarth Rally Cup 2020 updated schedule

Image credit: ERC

ByERC
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

-

Confirmation that the Azores Rallye will be included on the 2020 Abarth Rally Cup schedule restores the calendar to six events with four on asphalt and two on gravel.

The planned 2020 Abarth Cup calendar, which is made up exclusively of FIA European Rally Championship events, is as follows:

Rally di Roma Capitale (asphalt), 24-26 July
Rally Liepāja (Latvia, gravel), 14-16 August
Barum Czech Rally Zlín (asphalt), 28-30 August
Azores Rallye (gravel), 17-19 September
Rally Hungary (asphalt), 6-8 November
Rally Islas Canarias (asphalt), 26-28 November

The post ERC Abarth Rally Cup 2020 updated schedule appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

