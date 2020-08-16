ERC

ERC Abarth Rally Cup newcomer Rada profits from Mabellini’s misfortune

Martin Rada claimed a debut victory in the Abarth Rally Cup, taking advantage of problems for rivals Dariusz Poloński and Andrea Mabellini on Rally Liepāja.

Poloński, from Poland, crashed in dust on stage four and was a non-starter on Sunday due to damage. Italian Mabellini, competing on gravel for the first time, inherited first place only for a mechanical issue to force his retirement during Sunday’s penultimate loop.

Following his triumph, Czech driver Rada said: “I was enjoying the driving on gravel. It’s my first start on gravel with a rear-wheel-drive car, I only did one gravel rally before but with front-wheel drive. It was not so easy and the grip was different in places, but I enjoyed and even though I came here only to learn.”

What's On