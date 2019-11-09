The first Abarth Rally Cup to take place within the FIA European Rally Championship will be decided on Sunday’s closing leg after rivals Andrea Nucita and Dariusz Poloński both retired.

Nucita stopped with an electrical issue shortly after leaving morning service, while an oil pressure glitch forced Poloński to park his Abarth 124 rally during the afternoon loop.



Local driver Mátyás Nagy, a rival to Nucita and Poloński in the ERC2 category, was delayed by an off and a puncture and failed to complete the day’s running.

The post ERC Abarth Rally Cup set for final-day decider appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.