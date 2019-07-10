ERC ace Griebel eyes Luxembourg treble

Marijan Griebel will bid for a third consecutive Rallye Luxembourg victory when he tackles the asphalt event this weekend (12-13 July).

The double FIA ERC Junior champion is taking part in his third different type of car in as many seasons, this time lining up in a Volkswagen Polo GTI R5.



But while the car is different – he drove a Hyundai i20 R5 in 2017 and a Citroën DS3 WRC last season – there’s no change to Griebel’s co-driver for his visit to Luxembourg with local Johny Blom navigating the German, who will compete with the official support of Volkswagen Luxembourg.



“I am already looking forward to the start in Luxembourg,” said Griebel. “A huge thank you goes to my co-driver Johny Blom, who invested a lot of time and effort in the run-up to the event to realise the mission."



While Griebel has experience of the Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 from the 2019 FIA European Rally Championship season-opening Azores Rallye (pictured), this will be the first time he’s driven one of the German machines for top Belgian outfit BMA.



Rallye Luxembourg features 10 stages over a competitive distance of 130.74 kilometres. Griebel’s younger brother Felix will also be competing, albeit in a Renault Clio R3T.



FIA ERC3 Junior Championship contenders Grégoire Munster and Roman Schwedt are other notable names on the entry list. The outing will provide an opportunity to reacclimatise to asphalt ahead of next week’s ERC-counting Rally di Roma following the all-gravel PZM 76th Rally Poland last month.

