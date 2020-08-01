ERC ace Griebel reflects on challenging season start

-

Marijan Griebel is more used to fighting inside the top 10 rather than outside but he had to make do with the latter as the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship got underway on Rally di Roma Capitale last weekend.

Griebel, the double ERC Junior champion from Germany, was on the back foot from the moment technical problems shortened his test ahead of the event.



But he persevered to finish in P15 and score the final European championship point on offer.



“We couldn't reach the pace we normally have,” said Griebel. "Then we also had a puncture and were significantly behind the top 10. We have discussed and analysed a few things in the past few days. That affects not only the car and its set-up, but also my personal performance.”



“The Citroën C3 R5 is a great car and Sainteloc is a high-class team, so I am sure that we can fight for a place in the top 10 again in the next run. In such moments, I would like to thank my partners and fans all the more for the support and hope to be able to show a better performance again as soon as possible.”

