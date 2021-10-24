Nikolay Gryazin continues to lead Rally Hungary after topping the opening stage of day two. However, András Hadik, who was fourth overnight, has climbed to second place after Norbert Herczig crashed out and Mads Østberg was delayed by a puncture.
Herczig and co-driver Ramón Ferencz have been taken by ambulance to hospital for medical checks. They had been second at the time in their Škoda Rally Team Hungaria-entered Fabia Rally2 Evo.
Østberg stays in third overall despite his delay but ERC title favourite Andreas Mikkelsen’s tenure of sixth place is potentially under threat after he completed SS10 with damaged left-rear suspension.
Elsewhere, Ken Torn has retired his Ford Fiesta Rally3 with a broken alternator belt.
Following the delay to SS9 due to Herczig's accident, SS10 is set to get underway at 10h06 local time.
Useful resources:
ClickHEREfor the leg two start order
ClickHEREfor the event itinerary
ClickHEREfor live timing
ClickHEREfor how to watch live
ClickHEREfor how to listen to ERC Radio
Sunday on ERC Rally Hungary
