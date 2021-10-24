Nikolay Gryazin continues to lead Rally Hungary after topping the opening stage of day two. However, András Hadik, who was fourth overnight, has climbed to second place after Norbert Herczig crashed out and Mads Østberg was delayed by a puncture.





Østberg stays in third overall despite his delay but ERC title favourite Andreas Mikkelsen’s tenure of sixth place is potentially under threat after he completed SS10 with damaged left-rear suspension.



Elsewhere, Ken Torn has retired his Ford Fiesta Rally3 with a broken alternator belt.



Following the delay to SS9 due to Herczig's accident, SS10 is set to get underway at 10h06 local time.



