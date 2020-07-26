ERC ace Lukyanuk leads with three Rally di Roma Capitale stages remaining

-

Alexey Lukyanuk and Dmitry Eremeev are preparing to start the closing loop of three stages on Rally di Roma Capitale with an advantage of 23.9s over Giandomenico Basso and Lorenzo Granai (pictured).

Oliver Solberg and Aaron Johnston are third with Solberg on top in ERC1 Junior. Simone Tempestini and Sergiu Itu head Craig Breen and Paul Nagle by 2.3s in the battle for fourth.



Zelindo Melegari and Corrado Bonato lead ERC2, while ERC newcomer Andrea Mabellini heads the Abarth Rally Cup order alongside co-driver Nicola Arena.



In ERC3 and ERC3 Junior the battle couldn’t be closer with Ken Torn 1.2s ahead of Pedro Antunes. They are co-driven by Kauri Pannas and Pedro Alves respectively.



The 7.25-kilometre Rocca di Cave test gets underway at 16h02 with the deciding Guarcino stage due to begin at 17h15 with live streaming, including footage from the ERC’s camera in the sky, available on the ERC Facebook page by clickinghere.

