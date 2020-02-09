ERC ace Lukyanuk supports FIA Action for Road Safety campaign

Alexey Lukyanuk has spoken to children in his adopted city of St Petersburg about the importance of road safety.

Winner of the 2018 FIA European Rally Championship, Lukyanuk is ranked as one of the sport’s fastest drivers and only lost out on a second ERC title in a thrilling final-stage showdown with Chris Ingram on Rally Hungary last November.



Earlier in the season, Lukyanuk committed a road traffic offence while driving to a special stage on Rally Liepāja. As part of his penalty, Lukyanuk agreed to support the FIA’s Action for Road Safety campaign. He explained how he has tried to make a difference.



“I developed a presentation to speak to school children regarding safety rules, not just regulations but typical situations in big cities,” said the Russian Rocket. “On walking areas and pedestrian crossings, we have many accidents with problems of attention, not just drivers but pedestrians also, quite tense moments on our roads.”



Lukyanuk, who also included a section on safety in rallying as part of his presentation, said his presentation had been well received by school children. “The feedback from children is positive,” he said. “They were involved in asking questions, playing some active roles and sharing their experiences. It’s not easy for me of course to be like a presenter, but it was a nice thing to do.”



As well as speaking to school children, Lukyanuk held a session for young members of a motoring club.

