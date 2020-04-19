ERC ace Lukyanuk’s guide to staying safe at home

Alexey Lukyanuk, winner of the FIA European Rally Championship in 2018, has posted a video showing how he’s keeping in shape during the coronavirus lockdown.

Filmed at his apartment in St Petersburg, the video gives an insight into the level of fitness Lukyanuk is maintaining as he continues his preparation for the upcoming 2020 ERC season, which he’ll contest in a Saintéloc Junior Team Citroën C3 R5.



Clickhereto view the video.

