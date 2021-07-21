ORLEN Team’s ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory member Miko Marczyk makes his second Rally di Roma Capitale start on the back of a third consecutive Polish championship event win.

Marczyk and co-driver Szymon Gospodarczyk used last weekend’s asphalt-based Rajd Nadwiślański for some extra sealed-surface practice ahead of round three of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship.



But the 2019 Polish champions promptly won the event in a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo.



They finished P10 among the ERC-registered crews on last season’s Rally di Roma Capitale. Marczyk is third in the ERC Drivers’ standings after two rounds with Gospodarczyk second in the Co-drivers’ table.

