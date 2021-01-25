Andreas Mikkelsen got his bid to “dominate completely every rally” he tackles in 2021 off to the perfect start by winning his class on Rallye Monte-Carlo, which finished yesterday (Sunday).

Driving a Pirelli-equipped Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo for Toksport WRT – the outfit that guided Chris Ingram and Ross Whittock to FIA European Rally Championship title glory in 2019 – Mikkelsen and co-driver Ola Fløene took a comfortable FIA World Rally Championship 2 victory over M-Sport Ford Fiesta R5 MkII pair Adrien Fourmaux and Renaud Jamoul, who won the 2020 ERC season-deciding Rally Islas Canarias last November.



Upon announcing his combined world and European championship campaign for 2021, Mikkelsen vowed to “dominate completely every rally that I am doing, that’s my sole focus”.



Photo:ACM.mc