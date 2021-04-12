This is Craig Breen and Paul Nagle winning the Italian championship-counting Rallye Sanremo for a second time yesterday.
They finished second ahead of fellow Hyundai i20 R5 crew and defending national champions Andrea Crugnola and Pietro Ometto.
A late penalty appeared to have cost Breen and Nagle victory but the punishment was overturned and the FIA European Rally Championship frontrunners were able to claim top spot ahead of Crugnola and Ometto.
Photo:ACI Sport
A late penalty appeared to have cost Breen and Nagle victory but the punishment was overturned and the FIA European Rally Championship frontrunners were able to claim top spot ahead of Crugnola and Ometto.
Photo:ACI Sport
ERC
Ex-ERC champion Ingram: “This opportunity means the world to me”
The post ERC aces Breen and Nagle triumph appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
Poland’s famous ERC rally prepares to go back to where it began for the big 100
ERC
Rachele Somaschini working non-stop for ERC return