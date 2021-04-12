This is Craig Breen and Paul Nagle winning the Italian championship-counting Rallye Sanremo for a second time yesterday.

They finished second ahead of fellow Hyundai i20 R5 crew and defending national champions Andrea Crugnola and Pietro Ometto.



A late penalty appeared to have cost Breen and Nagle victory but the punishment was overturned and the FIA European Rally Championship frontrunners were able to claim top spot ahead of Crugnola and Ometto.



Photo:ACI Sport

ERC Ex-ERC champion Ingram: “This opportunity means the world to me” YESTERDAY AT 04:06

ERC Poland’s famous ERC rally prepares to go back to where it began for the big 100 10/04/2021 AT 04:09