ERC aces claim world championship success in Germany

ERC graduates Jan Kopecký and Fabian Kreim scored notable class victories when the FIA World Rally Championship stopped off in Germany last week.

While Kopecký, ERC champion in 2013, claimed top spot in the world championship’s second division Pro category on ADAC Rallye Deutschland, Kreim – a winner in ERC1 Junior last season – was also on top form.



Competing in the World Rally Championship 2 category, Kreim led home double ERC Junior champion Marijan Griebel with three-time European title winner Kajetan Kajetanowicz third. Simone Tempestini, another former ERC regular, placed fourth with ERC1 Junior champion Nikolay Gryazin fifth following a puncture.



The 2019 FIA European Rally Championship resumes on the Cyprus Rally from 27-29 September.



