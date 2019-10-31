ERC aces face all-star Hungarian line-up on season showdown

Rally Hungary organisers have published the entry list for the deciding round of the 2019 FIA European Rally Championship with 24 top-of-the-range R5 cars set for action on the all-asphalt stages around host city Nyíregyháza.

Title leader Chris Ingram is the top seed followed by championship rivals Łukasz Habaj and Alexey Lukyanuk, while the list of home-grown heroes is a who’s who of Hungarian rallying.



It includes four-time national champion Norbert Herczig, recently-crowned champion Ferenc Vincze, 2018 champion András Hadik and Tibor Érdi Jr, the two-time ERC2 champion. Other names to feature on the entry list are János Puskádi, Frigyes Turán and Róbert Bútor, a winner of 13 Hungarian class titles.



Andrea Nucita and Dariusz Poloński will fight it out for the honour of winning the first ERC-based Abarth Rally Cup, while Hungarian Mátyás Nagy will battle them for ERC2 points.



Erik Cais is the leading ERC3 seed followed by Orhan Avcioglu, Marijan Griebel and local prospect Miklós Csomós. Briton Nabila Tejpar and Ekaterina Stratieva will chase ERC Ladies’ Trophy honours.



Clickhereand scroll down to view the entry list.

