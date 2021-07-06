The ERC All Access magazine show, broadcast on Eurosport at 21h50 CET* today, is not to be missed.

Featuring a look back at last weekend’s action-packed Rally Liepāja – round two of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship season – the programme will also include a focus on ERC Junior for Rally3 cars and goes behind the scenes at the M-Sport Poland team during the Latvian event.



There’s also a sequence of spectacular footage captured by the Eurosport camera in the sky.



*Check local listings for precise timings

