The ERC All Access magazine show, broadcast on Eurosport at 21h50 CET* today, is not to be missed.
Featuring a look back at last weekend’s action-packed Rally Liepāja – round two of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship season – the programme will also include a focus on ERC Junior for Rally3 cars and goes behind the scenes at the M-Sport Poland team during the Latvian event.
There’s also a sequence of spectacular footage captured by the Eurosport camera in the sky.
*Check local listings for precise timings
There’s also a sequence of spectacular footage captured by the Eurosport camera in the sky.
*Check local listings for precise timings
ERC
Clean lines mean quick ERC times for Herczig
The post ERC All Access tonight on Eurosport appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
Pajari rolls over but not out in ERC
ERC
Marczyk: Latvia drive better than ERC Poland podium