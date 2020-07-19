ERC all you need to know about… #1 Italy

-

With Italy gearing up to host the opening round of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship from 24-26 July, here’s what you need to know about the home of Abarth, triple ERC champion Luca Rossetti, Pirelli, pizza and Rally di Roma Capitale.

1:The three colours that make up the Italian flag signify hope (green), faith (white) and charity (red).



2:Count Francesco Baracca, a famous Italian air force pilot during World War I, inspired Ferrari’s prancing horse logo: it was painted on the side of his planes.



3:The ancient city of Pompeii was buried under some six metres of volcanic ash and pumice following the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79.



4:Naples was the place to be around in 1860 as that’s when pizza was invented, one of Italy’s most famous exports.



5:The eating of pasta is not without its rules. For example, Italians never eat pasta with a spoon, with chicken an ingredient or with ketchup.



6:Italy’s list of famous folk is endless and includes Marco Polo, Leonardo da Vinci and Michelangelo.



7:Gelato isn’t just ice cream, it’s lower-fat ice cream, served at a warmer temperature and with less air in it.



8:As the name suggests, Candido Enzo Jacuzzi is the man behind the whirlpool bath.



9:Between them Italian drivers have claimed 23 FIA European Rally Championship titles – more than any other country has managed.



10:Raffaele Pinto became Italy’s first ERC champion in 1972, while Luca Rossetti’s triumphant season in 2011 made him the country’s most recent European champion.



Fast facts

1:The Torre UniCredit building in Milan is Italy’s highest at 231 metres

2:Opera originated in Italy in the 16thcentury

3:The Po is Italy’s longest river at 652 kilometres

4:Rome is Italy’s biggest city, Sicily its biggest island

5:Etna on Sicily is Europe’s most active volcano

6:Italy’s tally of UNESCO World Heriage Sites stands at a table-topping 54

7:The city of Venice is built on 117 islands

8:Only Brazil (five) has won more FIFA World Cups than Italy (four)

9:Italy’s national animal is the grey wolf

10:The acronym FIAT stands for Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino

