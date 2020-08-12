ERC

ERC all you need to know about… #2 Latvia

With the FIA European Rally Championship heading to Latvia this week, here’s what you need to know about the host country and host city Liepāja.

1:Don’t be surprised if Reinis Nitišs and Mārtiņš Sesks, two top Latvian motorsport talents, tuck into a bowl of sorrel soup served with rupjmaize bread at the completion of Rally Liepāja’s opening leg. They’re staple Latvian foods after all.

2:Sesks, the FIA ERC3 and ERC3 Junior champion, was four years old when Latvia joined the European Union in 2004. Nitišs, the double FIA European Rallycross champion, was nine…

3:Rally Liepāja is based around Talsi – known as the Town on Nine Hills – and Liepāja – the City of Wind due to its proximity to the Baltic Sea.

4:Sport is a big deal for Latvians and residents of Liepāja in particular. As well as the ERC’s annual visit, the Liepāja Olympic Centre caters for a host of different sports including athletics, basketball, boxing, ice hockey, swimming, tennis and wrestling.

5:Māris Štrombergs is Latvia’s most successful Olympian thanks to his BMX gold medals in 2008 and 2012.

6:Not only is Liepāja home to Latvia’s ERC counter and a beach unusually of white sand, it’s also home to the country’s oldest theatre.

7:As well as an old theatre, the Liepāja Symphony Orchestra is the oldest orchestra in the Baltic States with its origins dating back to 1881.

8:The LSO performs at The Great Amber concert hall, a splendid facility and the pride of Latvia.

9:It took Oliver Solberg 1hr40m31.9s to win Rally Liepāja in 2019, while the flying time between the capital Riga and Liepāja is a mere 27 minutes.

10:The Liepāja Seaside Park is three kilometres in length and packed with some 140 different local and foreign tree species.

Fast facts:
1:Latvia has almost 500 kilometres of coastline
2:For a short time in 1919, Liepāja rather than Riga was the capital of Latvia
3:Some 450 choirs took part in the World Choir Games in Riga in 2014
4:In the same year Riga was named European Capital of Culture
5:More than one third of Latvia’s population live in the capital
6:There are 800 free internet connection points and counting in Riga
7:The Ventas Rumba in Kuldīga is the widest waterfall in Europe
8:The Soviet Union recognised Latvia’s independence in 1991
9:Latvian-born tailor Jacob Davis is credited for inventing denim in 187
10:In 1899 the first electric tramline in the Baltics opened Liepāja

What's On