ERC asphalt rookie Jeets to use karting skills in Rome

Gregor Jeets plans to utilise knowledge gained from his karting career when he contests Rally di Roma Capitale from 19-21 July.

Jeets has never rallied on asphalt before making his trip from Estonia to Italy a step into the unknown for the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship contender.



The Estonian Autosport Junior Team driver explained: “It’s my very first Tarmac rally. Last weekend I did Rally Estonia [on gravel] and [on Tuesday we had] one day of testing. This is my preparation, but we also watch some videos.



“I have six years of karting behind me so maybe this can help me. Because I don’t have any experience my plan is to collect as much experience as possible. This is the target.”

