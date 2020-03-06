The fan-friendly Grupo Marques superspecial will be used twice on the Azores Rallye, which is scheduled for 26-28 March, after all.

Initially, organisers of the FIA European Rally Championship counter had been unable to fit in a second visit due to the compact nature of the itinerary for 2020. However, there the quarry-based stage west of Ponta Delgada will be used on both legs of the spectacular island rally.



The first visit to Grupo Marques is scheduled for 16h13 local time on 27 March with the second visit due at 12h04 on 28 March. Grupo Marques measures 4.10 kilometres in the length and the layout allows two drivers to go head to head.



Clickhereto view the updated itinerary.

The post ERC Azores Grupo Marques superspecial doubles up after all appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.