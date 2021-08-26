The Regional Health Authority has approved the Contingency Plan presented by the Azores Rallye organisation, which means the spectacular FIA European Rally Championship counter can go ahead as planned from September 16-18, with fans allowed access to the special stages on São Miguel island.





“The great changes in the competition’s format, a result of the implementation of the contingency plan, are the absence of the Opening Ceremony and the City Stage, where the teams would usually present the public with spectacular runs throughout the Av. Infante D. Henrique of Ponta Delgada.



“Another change will be the public restriction from the Service Park and the Secretariat, located at Portas do Mar, allowing only for the presence of team and organisation members, duly identified and accredited, presenting a valid EU digital COVID certificate of vaccination or proving a negative result to the RT-PCR test.



“However, public will be allowed along the special stages, as long as procedures and mitigating conducts for the COVID-19 pandemic, determined by the health authorities concerning social distancing, use of masks, hand sanitising and gathering of groups of people, are met.



“According to Helena Prisca, responsible for the COVID-19 team of the Azores Rallye, ‘upholding the rules imposed by the contingency plan is fundamental to the success not only sports wise, but also in which concerns the public health’.



“Rui Moniz, president of the Organisation Committee for the race and of the Grupo Desportivo Comercial directorate, expects ‘the Azoreans to maintain the exemplary behaviour they have gotten us used to. The future of the Azores Rallye, namely its maintenance at FIA ERC, still depends on it’.



