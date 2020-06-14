ERC

ERC Azores Rallye organisers go back in time with new online challenge

Image credit: ERC

ByERC
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

-

The SIM Racing section of Grupo Desportivo Comercial, organiser of the FIA European Rally Championship-counting Azores Rallye, has launched a virtual version of Rallye de São Miguel.

Taking place from 22-28 June using DiRT Rally 2.0, on PC (STEAM), Xbox One and PlayStation 4 platforms, the event follows the hugely successful Azores Virtual Rallye from earlier this year.

But while that online event used current cars, the virtual Rallye de São Miguel pays tribute to some of the machinery that competed in the 1980s, such as the Datsun 240Z, the Lancia Stratos, the Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500 or the Renault 5 Turbo.

The SIM Racing section of Grupo Desportivo Comercial is inviting gamers to take a virtual journey to Wales for online stages that provide a similar layout and surface and run in similar wet and foggy conditions to those experienced on the real Rallye de São Miguel in the past.

Entries close on 17 June and can be submitted here:

https://dirtrally2.com/clubs/club/249803

A registration form should be completed at the link below:

https://forms.gle/npTkQDCw7m83aHvY8

Further information, regulations and terms and conditions are available in Portuguese and English at:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/14tj0IEThf8RTijhPnVrwKvhBKbZdCV94?usp=sharing

Rallye de São Miguel was the precursor to the Azores Rallye, which is set to host round five of the 2020 ERC season from 17-19 September.

ERC Barum Czech Rally Zlin organisers step up Big 50 preparations

YESTERDAY AT 04:00

The post ERC Azores Rallye organisers go back in time with new online challenge appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

New-vember! FIA ERC Rally Islas Canarias decider set for new November date

YESTERDAY AT 08:00
All roads lead to Rome for ERC hopeful Fuentes

11/06/2020 AT 16:00
What's On

