The 55th Azores Rallye has been rescheduled due to the widespread coronavirus outbreak. Originally scheduled for 26-28 March as the opening round of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship, the event will now take place from 17-19 September as round six of the season.

To allow drivers and teams to contest both the Azores Rallye and subsequent Cyprus Rally, the Cyprus Rally will move from 9-11 October to 16-18 October. Both date changes are subject to FIA validation.



What is an ever-changing and extremely challenging situation has been closely monitored on an ongoing basis over several weeks.



Throughout that time the organisers, promoters, governing bodies and government departments involved in the running of the 55th Azores Rallye have engaged in regular dialogue to determine the best course of action in the interests of all stakeholders and the wider community.



While it was hoped that a postponement would not be necessary, increasing health concerns and restriction of movement in certain countries proved otherwise.



Everyone connected with the organisation of the Azores Rallye and promotion of the ERC is aware lives are being lost and the inconvenience and difficulties the postponement has caused. But the decision to postpone was based solely on health and wellbeing considerations, for which there is no compromise.



More details on the rescheduled Azores Rallye will be provided in due course, while the 2020 ERC season is now set to begin on Rally Islas Canarias from 7-9 May.



*Subject to FIA validation

The post ERC Azores Rallye rescheduled for 17-19 September 2020* appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.