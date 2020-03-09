ERC Azores Rallye update

FIA European Rally Championship promoter Eurosport Events and 55th Azores Rallye organiser Grupo Desportivo Comercial remain in frequent dialogue regarding the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

In parallel, Grupo Desportivo Comercial remains in frequent dialogue with the relevant authorities within the Portuguese government.



Although this is a constantly evolving situation, as of 9 March there has been no order issued to postpone the 55th Azores Rallye. Similarly, no quarantine process has been put in place for any foreign nationals arriving in mainland Portugal or the islands of the Azores. Therefore, the event is due to take place, as scheduled, from 26-28 March.



Should this situation change, and a postponement ordered, only at this time would work begin to agree a new date for the rally.



Finally, the Azorean government has contingency plans for anyone experiencing symptons of the COVID-19 virus upon their arrival on São Miguel island.



Any updates will be issued as necessary. There will be no further comment at this time.

