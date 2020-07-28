ERC Azores Rallye updated itinerary, programme and regulations online

-

The updated itinerary, event programme and supplementary regulations for the Azores Rallye are online.

Scheduled as the third event of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship from 17-19 September, the ever-popular and spectacular island event had been due to open the 2020 season in March only for the COVID-19 pandemic to lead to its rescheduling.



Azores Rallye 2020 itinerary (V8)



Azores Rallye 2020 programme (130720)



Azores Rallye 2020 supplementary regulations

