ERC Azores Rallye updated itinerary, programme and regulations online

The updated itinerary, event programme and supplementary regulations for the Azores Rallye are online.
Scheduled as the third event of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship from 17-19 September, the ever-popular and spectacular island event had been due to open the 2020 season in March only for the COVID-19 pandemic to lead to its rescheduling.
Azores Rallye 2020 itinerary (V8)
Azores Rallye 2020 programme (130720)
Azores Rallye 2020 supplementary regulations
