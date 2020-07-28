ERC

ERC Azores Rallye updated itinerary, programme and regulations online

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Image credit: ERC

ByERC
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

-

The updated itinerary, event programme and supplementary regulations for the Azores Rallye are online.

Scheduled as the third event of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship from 17-19 September, the ever-popular and spectacular island event had been due to open the 2020 season in March only for the COVID-19 pandemic to lead to its rescheduling.

Azores Rallye 2020 itinerary (V8)

Azores Rallye 2020 programme (130720)

Azores Rallye 2020 supplementary regulations

ERC

It was a little mistake with big consequences: Fourmaux on his ERC Roma crash

5 HOURS AGO

The post ERC Azores Rallye updated itinerary, programme and regulations online appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC

Rallye Team Spain’s ERC duo step up in style

11 HOURS AGO
ERC

Antunes out luck in ERC3 Junior

A DAY AGO
Related Topics
ERC
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On