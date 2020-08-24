-

The difficult decision to postpone the rally is due to the lack of human and material resources to ensure that it takes place without the presence of spectators.

This could compromise the safety of the participants and stakeholders in what is the biggest promotion event in the region, as well as the public health of the Azoreans, which we claim from the first hour to be something we would care for without any concessions.

ERC Llarena satisfied with ERC1 Junior progress 7 HOURS AGO

Grupo Desportivo Comercial and Eurosport Events, promoter of the FIA European Rally Championship, are already working to include the Azores Rallye in the sporting calendar of the FIA ​​European Rally Championship, the FIA ​​ERC, in 2021, according to the agreement that ensures the rally until 2022 in this prestigious international competition.

Grupo Desportivo Comercial deeply regrets the postponement of the rally, sharing the disappointment of its affiliates and the fans of motorsport, in particular, and the Azoreans in general, certain that they will understand the decision now made.

Eurosport Events is now focused on concluding discussions with the organiser of Rally Fafe Montelongo and the Portuguese ASN, FPAK, in the hope an agreement can be reached for this event to join the 2020 FIA ERC calendar.

Discussions between Eurosport Events and the Rally Fafe Montelongo organiser were already underway over the possible inclusion of the event on the 2020 calendar as an additional round rather than a replacement for the Azores Rallye.

The post ERC Azores Rallye will not take place in 2020 appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC Miko makes his Marczyk with ERC Rally Liepaja pace 12 HOURS AGO