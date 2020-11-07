Live action from Rally Hungary, round four of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship season, continues from 15h28 CET with coverage as it happens on Facebook and YouTube.
Featuring spectacular footage from the ERC’s camera in the sky, the coverage of stage six is available onFacebookandYouTube.
Meanwhile, ERC Radio will be broadcasting live from the end of all stages today.
ERC
Big battle in ERC1 Junior
The post ERC back live from Hungary appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
Mabellini restarts as newcomer Muresan heads ERC Abarth order
ERC
Breen: I could be leading ERC Rally Hungary