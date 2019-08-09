ERC Barum Czech Rally Zlin facts and stats

The FIA European Rally Championship heads to Czech Republic for more action-packed entertainment next week (16-18 August). Here's a selection of facts and stats.

Essentials

What:FIA European Rally Championship round 6 of 8*

When:16-18 August 2019

Where:Zlín, Czech Republic

Starts:16h00, 16 August, Náměstí Míru, Zlín

Finishes:16h58, 18 August, Náměstí Míru, Zlín

Stages:15

Distance:219.63 kilometres

Surface:Asphalt

ERC appearances (since 2004 restructuring):15 (2004-2018)



*Also counting for:FIA ERC1 Junior Championship, FIA ERC3 Junior Championship, ERC2, ERC3, FIA European Rally Championship for Teams, ERC Nations’ Cup, ERC Ladies’ Trophy, Abarth Rally Cup



Recent winners:

2015-2018:Jan Kopecký/Pavel Dresler (ŠKODA Fabia R5)

2014:Václav Pech Jr/Petr Uhel (MINI John Cooper Works S2000)



Five facts:

1:Zlín’s rise from small town to big city is credited to Tomáš Bat’a, who founded a shoe factory there in 1894. His old office – located in a moving elevator – is preserved in the Regional Authority Building 21.

2:Now established as a bustling university city, Zlín’s south-eastern Moravia setting is 300 kilometres from the Czech capital Prague and 220 kilometres from the Austrian capital Vienna.

3:Zlín became Gottwaldov from 1949-1990 after the first Czech communist president, Klement Gottwald.

4:Barum Czech Rally Zlín ran for the first time in 1971 and turns 48 this year. Jan Halmažna took the inaugural honours in a ŠKODA 1100 MB.

5:Event sponsor Continental Barum’s giant tyre factory and distribution centre in nearby Otrokovice hosts the rally’s permanent service park.



Key timings:

Autograph session:19h00, Tuesday 13 August, Zlaté Jablko Shopping Centre, Náměstí Míru, Zlín

Free Practice (for priority drivers):08h00-09h30, 16 August, Pohořelice (4.40 kilometres)

Qualifying Stage (for priority drivers):09h35-10h20, 16 August, Pohořelice (4.40 kilometres)

Shakedown (for non-priority drivers):10h25-13h00, 16 August, Pohořelice (4.40 kilometres)

Ceremonial start:16h00, 16 August, Náměstí Míru, Zlín

Finishing podium:16h58, 18 August, Náměstí Míru, Zlín



More information/resources, including event itinerary, entry list and maps:

https://www.fiaerc.com/event/barum-czech-rally-zlin-2019/

