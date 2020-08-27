Event organisers have been running a virtual competition for members of the public to challenge Czech drivers Adam Březík and Miroslav Jakeš on theRichard Burns Rallygame.



Although the simulation is 16 years old, it still offers first-class physics and driving dynamics, while extensive modifications to the game have opened up the possibility for gamers to try out hundreds of special stages and rally cars.



This has allowed simracers the opportunity to match their performance against Březík or Jakeš in the latest Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo or the Peugeot 208 R2 on classic Barum Czech Rally Zlín stages Zádveřice and Halenkovice.



Barum Czech Rally Zlín Online is go!

Last Tuesday, Barum Czech Rally Zlín Online kicked off and runs until Sunday 30 August, when the real-life rally should have concluded.



Barum Czech Rally Zlín Online uses theRichard Burns Rallygame via an online plug-in, RBR Czech, and counts as round four of the official SONAX MMČR Online Rally Series.



This championship was launched earlier this year and is regulated by Autoclub of the Czech Republic as its official esports discipline. It is opened to international competitors with every round of the series run so far attracting more than 300 entries.



Famous stages test simracers

Barum Czech Rally Zlín Online offers almost 90 competitive kilometres and begins with the city stage at night as in real life, followed by several classic runs, including the hugely demanding Semetín and Zádveřice.



Zádveřice will be familiar to ERC competitors as sections were used during testing ahead of the 2017 and 2018 running of Barum Czech Rally Zlín.



Komárov is a true Zlín classic having been used back in 1974 and features all the elements that characterise Barum Czech Rally Zlín: fast, technical roads, bumpy Tarmac and unpredictable grip.



In recent years the section of this stage between Pohořelice and Komárov formed part of the Barum Czech Rally Zlín Free Practice and Qualifying Stage.



As in real life, virtual competitors will have to cope with changeable weather conditions from bright sunshine to rain, which further increases the challenge.



With thanks to Jakub Hofbauer. Photo:Czechrally.com