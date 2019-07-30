The countdown to Barum Czech Rally Zlín, round six of the FIA European Rally Championship, is well and truly underway with the event due to begin in a little more than 15 days (16-18 August).

Ever-present in the ERC since the championship’s streamlining in 2004, Barum Czech Rally Zlín is based in the South Moravian university city, 300 kilometres south of the Czech capital Prague.



It is a Tarmac test like no other due to the bumpy and sometimes broken nature of the road surface. To add to the challenge, several stages feature high-speed blasts through forests and intermittent showers are always possible.



While the weather might be hard to predict, huge numbers of fans follow the action, especially on the opening night-time Zlín superspecial stage.



Taking place two weeks earlier than normal, Barum Czech Rally Zlín will host the final ERC Junior rounds of the season as well as the Czech championship decider.



Of the major route tweaks, the return of the legendary Pindula after a one-year absence leads the changes, which also include the Qualifying Stage running in reverse direction and the revival of the Kostelany stage.



The 49th Barum Czech Rally Zlín takes place from 16-18 August. Clickherefor the event itinerary.

The post ERC Barum Czech Rally Zlín is go! appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.