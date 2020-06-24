ERC Barum Czech Rally Zlín needs you!

-

Barum Czech Rally Zlín organisers are calling on fans to help ensure the event celebrates its 50th anniversary edition this year rather than next.

One of the highlights of the FIA European Rally Championship is scheduled to mark its half-century from 28-30 August.



However, the event is facing a shortfall of €140,000 in order to go ahead as planned and Miroslav Regner, the Clerk of the Course, has launched an urgent appeal which fans and members of the rallying community are being urged to try to support by 30 June when a decision will be taken to continue with the next preparation phase.



The video is available by clickinghere.



For all those able to make a donation, please see details below:



IBAN:CZ28 0800 0000 0058 8676 1329

BIC (SWIFT):GIBACZPX

