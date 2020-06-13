ERC

ERC Barum Czech Rally Zlin organisers step up Big 50 preparations

Image credit: ERC

Organisers of Barum Czech Rally Zlín have stepped up their preparations for the 50th anniversary event by publishing Rally Guide 1.

Barum Czech Rally Zlín is set to host the third event of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship season from 28-30 August.

Clickhereto download Rally Guide 1.

