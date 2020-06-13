Image credit: ERC
-
Organisers of Barum Czech Rally Zlín have stepped up their preparations for the 50th anniversary event by publishing Rally Guide 1.
Barum Czech Rally Zlín is set to host the third event of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship season from 28-30 August.
Clickhereto download Rally Guide 1.
ERC
New-vember! FIA ERC Rally Islas Canarias decider set for new November date
21 HOURS AGO
The post ERC Barum Czech Rally Zlin organisers step up Big 50 preparations appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
All roads lead to Rome for ERC hopeful Fuentes
YESTERDAY AT 16:00
ERC
Revisit the 2019 season on ERC The Stage
10/06/2020 AT 16:00
Related Topics