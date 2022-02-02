A dream drive on the ERC-counting Barum Czech Rally Zlín is in store for the leading Ford Fiesta Rally4 crew in the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship.

Organisers of the national series have joined forces with M-Sport Poland to offer the prize on the penultimate round of the 2022 FIA European Rally Championship season, which is scheduled to take place from August 26-28.



The next best Fiesta Rally4 crew competing in the ITRC will receive a test in a Fiesta Rally3 as part of M-Sport Poland’s commitment to supporting drivers aiming to make the step up from national level to international competition, a goal shared by the ERC.



Paddy Flanagan, the ITRC Manager, said: “I am very excited that M-Sport Poland has partnered with the ITRC. We are honoured as a championship that a manufacturer like M-Sport Poland is prepared to invest in the ITRC with these brilliant prizes. It will be brilliant to reward two young competitors with these prizes. To let one experience ERC, probably for the first time, will be a great pleasure for everyone in the championship.”



Leading Northern Irish rally driver Jon Armstrong, the runner-up in the 2021 FIA Junior WRC Championship, praised M-Sport Poland for its support of the ITRC. He wrote on Facebook: “Great initiative, well done”.



The 2022 ITRC gets underway on the Galway International Rally this weekend. Meanwhile, the prize package is conditional on seven ITRC rounds running and at least six Fiesta Rally4s starting each event.

Ad

ERC Back by popular demand: ERC Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT gets its second season YESTERDAY AT 05:08

ERC ERC Rally3 experience a boost as Armstrong secures Junior WRC comeback on Facebook 31/01/2022 AT 05:00