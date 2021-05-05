Barum Czech Rally Zlín organisers have published the Rally Guide for the event’s eagerly anticipated planned return to the FIA European Rally Championship this summer.

After the 50th Barum Czech Rally Zlin, scheduled for last August, was postponed due to COVID-19, the milestone event is due to run from August 27-29 as round four of the 2021 ERC season.



Publication of the Rally Guide is another significant step in the organisation of the sealed-surface spectacular, which is also a round of the Czech championship, and more details can be found by clickingHERE.

