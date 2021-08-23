Ahead of this week's Barum Czech Rally Zlín, round three of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship, here are just some of the talking points.

*With one point separatingAlexey Lukyanuk(Saintéloc Junior Team Citroën C3 Rally2) andAndreas Mikkelsen(Toksport WRT Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo) in the title chase, the initial focus will be on the championship top two. Mikkelsen hasn’t competed in Zlín since 2012 – and is starting his first rally withJonas Andersonco-driving – but Lukyanuk has been a regular in recent seasons when he has consistently taken the fight to home hero and multiple Zlín winnerJan Kopecký(Agrotec Škoda Rally Team). Kopecký, the 2013 ERC champion, ranks his battle for victory with Lukyanuk in 2016 as one of his best Zlín moments. But despite his record of success, the Škoda stalwart insists a ninth outright triumph is by no means a foregone conclusion with the Czech citing his lack of regular seat time as a chief concern.



*Efrén Llarena(Rallye Team Spain Škoda) and fellow ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory memberMiko Marcyk(ORLEN Team Škoda, pictured) have Zlín experience and start the event following strong recent showings on rallies in their native Spain and Poland respectively.



*Norbert Herczig(Škoda Rally Team Hungaria) heads north from Hungary to Zlín on a high after returning to the ERC podium in Roma.



*WRC3 champion and former ERC3 Junior title contenderJari Huttunentakes over fromCraig Breenas Team MRF Tyres’ main development driver for his first Zlín start since 2017. The Finn competes in a Hyundai i20 R5 and his ERC podium form.



*Like Llarena and Marczyk,Erik Caisis also eligible for ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory incentives and the Zlín resident – and rally ambassador – will be another driver to watch in his Yacco ACCR Team Ford Fiesta Rally2 after his victory on the Polish championship-counting Rally Rzeszowski earlier this month.



*Filip Mareš(ACCR Laureta Auto Škoda Team) took the ERC1 Junior title – and €100,000 – when he beatChris Ingramto the category win in Zlín in 2019. He’ll be among the podium contenders having claimed a trio of Czech championship top-threes this season.



*Yoann Bonato(CHL Sport Auto Citroën) andUmberto Scandola(Hyundai Rally Team Italia) are Zlín rookies but ex-circuit racerTomáš Kostkahas Zlín podium pedigree. Kostka is the brother-in-law of Czech rallying legend and three-time Zlín winnerRoman Kresta, whose eponymous team runs Kostka’s Fabia.



*After he scored points on his ERC debut in Roma last month, rising Czech talentDominik Štríteskýcan count on some home knowledge and backing when he lines up for ACA Škoda Vančík Motorsport.



*Callum Devine’s second start on asphalt in his Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy Fiesta Rally2 also marks his Zlín debut. Italian promiseAlberto Battistolliis another event rookie as are SpaniardLuis Vilariñoand Poland’sIgor Widłak.Jarosław Kołtun, another Pole, is back after 10 years.



*Adam Březík,Věroslav Cvrček,Miroslav JakešandPetr Semerádwill fly their national flag on Barum Czech Rally Zlín and will be among the contenders to finish in the top 10. Březík, who partners Jakeš in the Samohýl Škoda Team line-up, has enrolled in the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory for his home rally and used to race Cais in downhill mountain bike events.



*Martin Vlček’slast Zlín start in 2019 ended in a huge crash. Fully recovered, he’ll be partnered at Hyundai Kowax Racing byPetr Trnovec.Roman Odložilík(TRT Technology) is a Zlín regular, as areRobert Adolf,Ondřej Bisaha,Tomáš KurkaandAntonín Tlusťák, a one-time ERC event winner.



*Albert von Thurn und Taxismakes his delayed ERC return after failing to start Rally di Roma Capitale following a crash in practice.



*ERC Junior graduateSimon Wagner’s recent success in the Austrian championship has helped him secure the funding or his fifth Zlín start. He finished a strong sixth two years ago and is highly rated.



*There are a record-breaking 10 ERC2 entrants including three Abarth Rally Cup runners,Roberto Gobbin,Dariusz PolońskiandMartin Rada. ERC2 leaderDmitry Feofanovheads the entry in his Suzuki Swift Rally2 Kit. As well as facing opposition from the Abarth-powered trio, the Latvia-based driver will battleVictor Cartier(Toyota Yaris Rally2 Kit), reigning championTibor Érdi Jr,Csaba Juhász(both Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X) andMichał Pryczek(Subaru Impreza STI) for honours. Other contenders include rapid FinnTeemu Asunmaa, who brings a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Kit to the ERC for the first time. The Proracing Rally Team for whom he drives will field a second Fabia for LithuanianSerhii Potiiko.



*ERC3 Junior championKen TornandOscar Solbergwill chase success in ERC Junior in their Pirelli-equipped, M-Sport Poland-run Ford Fiesta Rally3s as they battle for a lucrative WRC prize drive.



*Of the 19 ERC3 contenders, 10 are registered for ERC3 Junior points, while five will bid for success in the Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT, the arrive-and-drive series for the Clio Rally5 on MICHELIN tyres. The five are FrenchmanBastien Bergounhe, Italian points pacesetterAndrea Mabellini, ArgentinePaulo Soria, CorsicanGhjuvanni RossiandYigit Timurfrom Turkey.



*Toksport WRT’sJean-Baptiste Franceschi(Renault Clio Rally4),Nikolai Landa(Ford Fiesta Rally4),Martin László(Peugeot 208 Rally4) andAmaury Molle(Ford Fiesta Rally4) are the only ERC3 Junior contenders with Zlín experience. For the rest –Alejandro Cachón,Nick Loof,Norbert Maior,Ole Jr Nore, leaderSami Pajariand Czech talentDaniel Polášek– the rally will be a mission of discovery.



*Pep Bassasis another Zlín rookie and heads the ERC3 standings following his class victory in Roma whereŁukasz LewandowskiandAdrienn Vogelboth scored points.



*Ekaterina Stratievais one ERC3 driver with plenty of Zlín experience with the Bulgarian preparing for her 12th start on the event.

