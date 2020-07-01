ERC

ERC Barum Czech Rally Zlin update

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Image credit: ERC

ByERC
2 hours ago | Updated 42 minutes ago

-

Organisers of Barum Czech Rally Zlín have published a statement from the event Clerk of the Course Miroslav Regner.

The statement is available by clickinghere.

ERC

Polonski, Vita to star on ERC The Stage tonight

5 HOURS AGO

The post ERC Barum Czech Rally Zlin update appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC

Barum Czech Rally Zlin organisers grateful for ERC event support, hoping for more

YESTERDAY AT 04:00
ERC

ERC Abarth Rally Cup 2020 updated schedule

29/06/2020 AT 13:00
Related Topics
ERC
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On