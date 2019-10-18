The 2020 FIA European Rally Championship will be decided over eight great events. Here's a reminder of what's in store next season.

Atlantic adventure up first for ERC aces

Two Atlantic Ocean island rallies will open the 2020 ERC schedule starting with the gravel-based Azores Rallye in late March followed by the asphalt-only Rally Islas Canarias in May.



High-speed Baltic blast on gravel

It’s all-gravel and all-speed for the third and fourth rounds of the new season. Following Rally Liepāja** in western Latvia, the Masuria lake district hosts the 77th Rally Poland with both flat-out events again running in late May and late June respectively.



Tarmac titans to shine through in Italy

Italy’s capital will play a key role in the ERC for the fourth time with the Tarmac-based Rally di Roma Capitale occupying its now familiar July date.



Big celebrations as Barum Czech Rally Zlín turns 50

Barum Czech Rally Zlín will return to its traditional late August slot for the 50thrunning of this asphalt classic, one of many highlights of the 2020 ERC season.



The heat is on in Cyprus

ERC drivers get to battle demanding gravel stages and the searing Mediterranean heat when the Cyprus Rally forms the penultimate event of the title chase.



Hungary for asphalt

Rally Hungary, which joins the ERC roster for the first time next month (8-10 November), will continue as the season-closing round in 2020 using Tarmac stages in the north-eastern city of Nyíregyháza.



**Subject to the signing of the event promoter agreement

The post ERC calendar 2020: what’s in store? appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.