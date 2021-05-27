Albert von Thurn und Taxis has made it three top-10 finishes in as many starts in the Czech Republic with another strong showing on Auto UH Rallysprint Kopná last weekend.

Von Thurn und Taxis is keeping rally-ready ahead of the start of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship season by contesting selected national and international events in a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo run by Baumschlager Rallye & Racing and co-driven by Bernhard Ettel.



His P10 finish on Auto UH Rallysprint Kopná follows on from eighth-place finishes on Kowax Valašská Rally ValMez and Rallye Šumava Klatovy in recent weeks.



He said: “It was a very good rally, a very exciting rally. I’m not so happy with the times but I understand that this is an event that’s very well known by the competitors. It’s the first time [for me] although I know parts of the stages from Barum Czech Rally Zlín, most of it was new for me, especially in the direction, so I am very happy to have been here. It’s a really cool event with a great starting field, a really highly competitive level. I hope I can come again next year.”

