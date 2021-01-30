FIA European Rally Championship-specification Rally2 and Rally4 cars will feature in the second FIA Motorsport Games, which is scheduled to be based at Circuit Paul Ricard in France from October 29-31.

Motorsport’s world governing body has confirmed that rallying is “set to become a major part of proceedings”, with the new FIA Motorsport Games category using Tarmac stages around Sainte-Baume, located 50 kilometres north of the French Grand Prix venue.



The rallying element of the event, one of 18 planned disciplines, will cater for Rally2 and Rally4 machinery, while a Historic Rally and Historic Regularity Rally are also set to be held.



Four-wheel-drive Rally2 cars headline ERC events with examples from Citroën, Hyundai, M-Sport (Ford), Škoda and Volkswagen taking part. Rally4 is for two-wheel-drive from makes such as M-Sport and Peugeot.