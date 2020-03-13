Cars eligible for use in the FIA European Rally Championship will be in action when the FIA Motorsport Games takes place for the second time at Circuit Paul Ricard in France from 23-25 October.

The Olympic Games of motorsport is adding a rally to its roster of disciplines for 2020 with Rally2 (formerly R5) and Rally4 (what was R2) cars set to make up the entry.



Drivers with ERC experience to have rallied at Circuit Paul Ricard, which hosts the annual Rallycircuit Cote d’Azur, include Robert Consani, Stéphane Lefebvre and Pepe López.

The post ERC cars for FIA Motorsport Games appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.