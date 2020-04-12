ERC categories in short

Need to know your FIA European Rally Championship categories? Look no further than this quick guide.

FIA ERC1:For FIA-homologated cars conforming to Rally2 (R5) regulations. That means 1.6-litre turbocharged engines, 32mm restrictors to control performance, four-wheel drive, five-speed gearboxes and price caps to keep design and build expenditure in check. Think Citroën C3 R5, Ford Fiesta R5, Hyundai i20 R5, Peugeot 208 T16, ŠKODA Fabia R5, Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 and others.



FIA ERC2:Typically for more standard ‘showroom’ spec machinery, albeit with turbocharged engines and four-wheel drive, such as the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X and the Subaru Impreza STI. However, in addition to N4, cars built to R4-K and RGT rules are also allowed. And that means cars fitted with the R4-K ‘kit’ of parts from ORECA are allowed, along with the RGT-based Abarth 124 rally among others.



FIA ERC3:It’s front-wheel-drive hot hatches in essence such as the Renault Clio R3T, Opel’s ADAM R2, Peugeot’s all-new 208 Rally 4 (pictured) or the Ford Fiesta R2T from M-Sport.



FIA ERC1 Junior:Drivers aged 28 and under on 1 January 2020 in Rally2 cars are eligible, providing they are registered for ERC1 of course.



FIA ERC3 Junior:For drivers aged 27 and under on 1 January 2020 in Rally4 and Rally5 cars on Pirelli control tyres.



Abarth Rally Cup:The Abarth Rally Cup features on six rounds of the ERC in 202. It’s open to competitors using the lightweight, rear-wheel-drive Abarth 124 rally.

