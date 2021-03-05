The FIA European Rally Championship will be a key component of the Rally Sporting Pyramid, which was ratified by the FIA Word Motor Sport Council earlier today and will come into effect from 2022.

A clear structure, fully endorsed by motorsport’s world governing body, has been developed to further outline the path of progression from national level to the FIA World Rally Championship.



But as well as serving as a feeder series to the World Rally Championship, the FIA has positioned the ERC as a “goal in itself”, it has stated, under its exciting new pathway.



The Rally Sporting Pyramid will also align the championship names with the car category names, while ERC3 (for Rally3) cars and the new ERC4 (for Rally4 and Rally5 cars) will both include Open and Junior categories.



ERC3 Junior will be for drivers 28 or under at the start of each season. ERC4 Junior will be for drivers 27 or under at the start of each season.



In addition to age limits, experience restrictions will be introduced in the Junior championships. As a result, former champions will not be allowed to put their titles back into play.



A new Rookie award will be introduced in 2022. Drivers with experience of no more than three ERC events will be permitted to score points. Meanwhile, competitors over the age of 40 not appearing on the FIA Priority list of drivers will contest a new Masters award.



In accordance with the Rally Sporting Pyramid, the ERC2 title will not be awarded from 2022. Cars conforming to Group N and Rally2 Kit regulations will be included in the overall ERC classification. RGT cars will be included within a standalone category for RGT cars only.



Details to reflect these principles in the sporting regulations will now be defined by the FIA.

