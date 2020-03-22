Chris Ingram, winner of the FIA European Rally Championship in 2019, is one of 857 drivers entered for the inaugural Azores Virtual Rallye, such has been the huge level of interest in the online event.

Running from 23-29 March, the Azores Virtual Rallye is an online challenge based on the Dirt Rally 2.0 game, which is available on the STEAM, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One gaming platforms.



Organised by Grupo Desportivo Comercial, the company behind the spectacular ERC event – postponed to 17-19 September due to the coronavirus pandemic – the Azores Virtual Rallye features 12 special stages to be tackled by each competitor in selected Rally2 (R5) cars.



Because it has not been possible to produce virtual versions of the spectacular stages that make the real Azores Rallye so appealing to fans and drivers alike, the Azores Virtual Rallye will be based on special stages from New Zealand, due to their similarity with the layouts on offer on São Miguel.



To make the event as realistic as possible, GDC’s simracing department head and Azores Virtual Rallye event director Luís Carreiro has prepared an itinerary featuring stages in the dry, in rain and in mud with some held in clear view, some in fog.



In addition to Ingram, other ERC stars set to take part include Marijan Griebel, Eyvind Brynildsen and former Azores winner Alexey Lukyanuk. Portuguese quartet Pedro Almeida, Hugo Mesquita, Henrique Moniz and Miguel Nunes also appear on the entry list.

The post ERC champion Ingram on 857-strong Azores Virtual Rallye entry appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.